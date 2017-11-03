Nearly $8K stolen from Enterprise movie theater, suspects in custody

Two suspects are in custody after about $8,000 was stolen from an Enterprise movie theater.

According to police, the burglary happened at Clark Cinemas at 100 New Centre Drive. The theater reported that suspects broke into an office between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. and took the money.

Enterprise Police Department detectives arrested the two suspects at 3:30 p.m. Cade Aston Conti, 18, of Enterprise was charged with first degree theft of property. An unnamed second suspect is being charged as a juvenile with first degree theft of property.

Conti was taken to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.

Police were able to return the stolen money to Clark Cinemas.

