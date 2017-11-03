Doug Jones blocked by Roy Moore's campaign account on Twitter

As the battle for the Senate race heats up, so is the social media battle. According to Democratic candidate Doug Jones, he is now blocked by Republican opponent Roy Moore's campaign account.

Jones responded to a tweet from the Moore campaign account by calling Moore an "embarrassment". Action soon followed.

Jones tweeted out an image of the tweet that got him blocked side-by-side with the screenshot showing him being blocked by the campaign account.

The Senate election is Dec. 12.

