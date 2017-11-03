Kidnapping suspect transported to Autauga Metro Jail

An Autauga County kidnapping victim’s incredible escape from the trunk of a car was seen around the country. Here at home, we are learning more about what the victim endured before her getaway.

Timothy Wyatt, 36, is currently in the Autauga Metro Jail, charged with kidnapping first degree, robbery first degree, and domestic violence – assault. New court records report the victim had choke marks around her neck and red belt marks around her wrists from the whole ordeal.

The deposition filed by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reports Wyatt entered the victim’s house around 2:30 a.m., crawled on top of her as she was sleeping and choked her while demanding money.

“The suspect then threw her across the bed on her stomach, removed his belt and tied her hands behind her,” the report stated. “The suspect forced the victim to his vehicle.”

Wyatt reportedly stopped in a secluded area, and put the victim in the trunk. When he stopped at a Chilton County service station, the victim used the release in the trunk to make a fast getaway.

District Attorney Randall Houston believes this remarkable escape changed this victim's fate.

“The story could be very different, she could be in the woods somewhere and we could be looking for her,” Houston stated. “I think that came through clearly from the video, she was scared to death. I'm just happy she popped it open at a place where she could seek safety.”

Six months prior to this incident, court records indicate Wyatt was charged with attempted murder, first degree sodomy, and third degree robbery. The arrest warrant for the attempted murder charge says Wyatt reportedly choked a female victim until she was unconscious, and left her in the woods for dead.

While his bond was initially set at $130,000 for the three counts, it was reduced to $72,250 at the time Wyatt left the jail. That bond has now been revoked.

“This individual does not deserve to be on bond, he does not have the ability to stay out of trouble,” stated Houston. “We don't have a litmus test to give these people to determine who is going to re-offend. The majority doesn't re-offend. But, when they do, it's bad -- and this was bad.

Wyatt is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this month.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.