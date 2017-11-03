Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Dothan

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Dothan Friday evening.

According to Dothan police, a 70-year-old man was hit by a vehicle in the area of East Main Street and Plant Street. Police say the man was walking across East Main Street when he was hit in the outside lane.

He died from his injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and has not been arrested, and they are investigating to determine what happened.

