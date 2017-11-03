Town hall meeting at Troy University addresses fraternity incident

A town hall meeting took place at Troy University to discuss the incident at one of the fraternity houses on Troy’s campus.

FarmHouse Fraternity is under investigation after what some call an “offensive” Halloween skit was released on social media.

The video was recorded at the fraternity house and shows someone wearing what appears to be a sombrero, another person dressed as President Donald Trump, and several others. The person in the Trump costume is shown shouting at the person dressed in the sombrero as he climbs over a brick wall.

At the town hall meeting, many Troy students expressed their opinions and addressed their concerns.

"I was outraged. I was upset. I didn't understand how a student leader of Troy University could post something like this," said Khadidah Stone, a Troy University student.

Karsan Tindol knows some of the FarmHouse brothers and said she was upset after seeing the video on SnapChat.

"It was just really shocking and really disappointing because you always see stuff like this. It happens on the news and you always, you know, go home and talk about, 'Oh, look, another racist thing happened today,' but you don't ever expect to see that first hand with people that you know personally," said Tindol.

Nathaniel Rodriguez is a senior at Troy University and is originally from Puerto Rico. He said that when he saw the video he was in “shock,” but that it’s not the first time he’s seen discrimination on Troy’s campus.

"How bad does it have to get before we start punishing people for these kinds of actions at an international university?" said Rodriguez. “Do we have to wait for someone to dress up like Hitler and chase Jews around? Do we have to wait for someone to dress up as a white slave owner and chase black people around? This is not okay."

The members of the Troy fraternity shared this statement of apology:

We sincerely apologize for the actions that occurred during an event at the fraternity house on Oct. 31. These actions fall well short of the standards we expect of our members, and the individuals responsible will face appropriate disciplinary action. We deeply regret the hurt caused to members of our Troy community, and we are working closely with University officials to ensure something like this does not happen again. We will learn from this and take steps to regain the trust of the University and community. Sincerely,

The Brothers of FarmHouse at TROY

Officials say the university does not condone the actions or images shown in the video.

WSFA reached out to some members of the Troy fraternity, but they declined to comment.

