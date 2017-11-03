Vigil held for Selma murder victim; still no arrests after one year

November marks one year since a Selma teenager was murdered. Friday night, family and friends of Derrick Nichols gathered for a vigil.

In 2016, a hunter discovered Nichols' body in the woods off River Road in Selma. According to the family, Nichols was shot eight times, five times in the head and was probably killed at another location before his body was dumped in the woods. It is believed that Nichols was killed two days prior to his body being found.

With no arrest made in this case, the family says they are frustrated and are urging anyone with answers to come forward.

"We stay keeping his name alive. We stay listening to his music. We have his son here who reminds us of him. I mean it is something we can’t think of getting over. It has not eased up. It is hard," said Takisha Irby, Nichols' aunt.

Nichols would have been 18 years old. He did have one son who will be celebrating his first birthday without his father in one week.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to call the Selma Police Department at 334-874-6611.

