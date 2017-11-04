Motorcyclist dies in Montgomery crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Motorcyclist dies in Montgomery crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A motorcyclist died Friday night in a traffic crash in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the fatal crash. 

According to police, the crash happened at around 8:10 p.m. Officers and Fire Medics responded to the intersection of Cecil Lane and Atlanta Highway in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle, a 2011 Harley Davidson 883, and a passenger vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler 300. 

The driver of the motorcycle, 20-year-old John Howell of Montgomery, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. He was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chrysler was not injured. 

There is no further information at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly