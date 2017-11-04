Motorcyclist dies in Montgomery crash

A motorcyclist died Friday night in a traffic crash in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the fatal crash.

According to police, the crash happened at around 8:10 p.m. Officers and Fire Medics responded to the intersection of Cecil Lane and Atlanta Highway in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle, a 2011 Harley Davidson 883, and a passenger vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler 300.

The driver of the motorcycle, 20-year-old John Howell of Montgomery, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. He was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

There is no further information at this time.

