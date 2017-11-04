Montgomery fire crews fight blaze into early hours

A Montgomery building caught fire Friday night and burned into the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Facebook page, crews fought a second alarm fire at the corner of Mobile Street and Mildred Street. The blaze took a while to get under control, but the post says the fire was extinguished Saturday morning.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

