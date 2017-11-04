No. 14 Auburn cruises past Texas A&M 42-27

WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
The Florida Gators fired head football coach Jim McElwain after the team's 42-7 blowout loss Saturday against rival Georgia, prompting some to wonder if University of Memphis head coach Mike Norvell might be a candidate for the opening.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.More >>
Mullen won a pair of national titles as Gators offensive coordinator before coming to MSU. He addressed the speculation today in his weekly press conference.More >>
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron previewed the upcoming battle against Alabama during his weekly Lunch with Coach O news conference Monday.More >>
We receive many questions regarding our First Alert Action Days in our forecasts. Here are some frequently asked questions and answers that shed some light on what they mean:More >>
It’s 2,000 miles plus away from Northeast Ohio, but the Buckeye connection can’t be ignored in Buckeye, Arizona.More >>
Mekka Don, the hype man for Ohio State University football, has a busy few days planned.More >>
Deshaun Watson may get most of the hype when it comes to Clemson's explosive offense, but the Heisman runner-up had a lot of help this season, especially from wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain.More >>
Deshaun Watson is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country. He's led Clemson into the National Semifinal, has thrown for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns. But he's also racked up 15 interceptions,More >>
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.More >>
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.More >>
The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide faces one-loss Clemson for the national title in college football.More >>
Alabama and Clemson fans relieve the pregame tension hours before the big game.More >>
Before Monday night's National Championship game kickoff, a special group will swoop down to deliver the teams' flags and the American flag.More >>
