Auburn University gives tips to horse owners

Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.More >>
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish. DeRidder Police officers arrested Forrest Edward Menard, 22, on Friday, Nov. 3, on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after they discovered a 2-year-old child under Menard's care with multiple injuries including severe head trauma, according to DeRidder Police Chief John Gott.More >>
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish. DeRidder Police officers arrested Forrest Edward Menard, 22, on Friday, Nov. 3, on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after they discovered a 2-year-old child under Menard's care with multiple injuries including severe head trauma, according to DeRidder Police Chief John Gott.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threat.More >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threat.More >>
Slow the sands of time, reverse the second hand, pause the pendulum _ standard time is returning again.More >>
Slow the sands of time, reverse the second hand, pause the pendulum _ standard time is returning again.More >>
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.More >>
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>