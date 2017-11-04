Prattville woman invited to meet Taylor Swift, listen to new album

A Prattville resident was invited to a secret event recently, by a singer you may have heard of.

On Oct. 21, Skylar Kervin was contacted by the management team for singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. The 21-year-old said the team asked her a bunch of questions, asking for her name, what state she lived in and whether she'd ever met Swift. The next day, she received another call from the team.

"They had told me Taylor had been keeping tabs on me for over a year on Tumblr," said Kervin, whose Tumblr name is welxometonewyork. "She has followed me on there for almost three years and 'likes' my posts here and there."

Kervin's Tumblr name is the title of one of Swift's songs, "Welcome to New York," from her 1989 album, which was released in 2014. Many of her posts talk about Taylor Swift songs and news.

Swift's management team invited Kervin to a "super secret event" in Nashville on Oct. 25. On the day of the event, Kervin, along with about 50 other people, arrived at the meeting place designated by the management team and checked in. Kervin said she knew some of the other people in the group from other Twitter and Tumblr accounts about Taylor Swift.

The group was taken to Swift's parents' house. After they arrived they were lead to the backyard where they were served food and drinks and were able to meet Swift's parents.

Later the group was taken inside the home to the living room, and Swift arrived. Kervin said Swift played her new album, Reputation, explaining the story behind each song, and showed the group the music video for one of the album's singles, "Ready For It," before its release. The group also got a first look at Swift's new merchandise.

Kervin said she was able to talk with Swift one on one at the event and that Swift knew a lot about her from her Tumblr page.

"She knew I was married and congratulated me a million times and told me to tell my husband, 'Hi,' from her and said she was sorry he couldn’t be there," Kervin said.

Kervin said it was the most amazing experience, knowing that each person in the group was chosen by Swift to attend.

"I have been a fan of Taylor’s for 11 years," Kervin said. "She really does do so much for her fans. I will always continue to support her because she has supported me through times where I felt like I had nobody else."

Swift's Reputation is scheduled for release on Nov. 10.

