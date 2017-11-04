Huntingdon brings home third straight conference championship

The Huntingdon Hawks (8-1, 6-0) are USA South Athletic Conference champions for the third consecutive season after taking care of Methodist University (1-8, 1-5) 55-7 Saturday.

The Hawks used 660 yards of total offense to win their eighth game in a row. Quarterback Chip Taylor threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns on just eight completions. Otis Porter caught three passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Eric Thomas carved up the Monarch defense, rushing for 161 yards on 21 carries. Thomas also had a touchdown to go with his 161-yard performance. Dontavion Cunningham led the team in rushing touchdowns, with three of them on the day.

The Hawks jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. Vic Jerald got Huntingdon on the board first from 1-yard out, Kobe Smith followed with a 7-yard touchdown run before the Hawks then took to the air for their next two scores. A 45-yard pass and 71-yard pass from Taylor had the Hawks soaring above Methodist before the Monarchs could answer back.

Huntingdon scored again before the half to take a 35-7 lead into the break.

Huntingdon added 20 second-half points to end the game.

The Hawks compounded 366 yards rushing for the game to Methodist's 128. The lone Methodist score in the second quarter was an E'Montie Dears touchdown run.

The defense for the Hawks turned in two sacks and an interception in Saturday's dominant performance.

Huntingdon will end it's regular regular on the road next Saturday against LaGrange College. That game will kick at noon.

