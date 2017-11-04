Tuskegee claims Western division title in 50-20 win over Miles

In the final game of the season, Tuskegee dropped a 50-piece to win the Western division of the SIAC Saturday. The Golden Tigers (8-2, 6-0) took down the Golden Bears (6-4, 4-2) 50-20.

The Golden Tigers posted nearly 500 yards of total offense in the win behind 331 yards rushing. Justice Owens led Tuskegee with 134 yards on 13 carries. Hoderick Lowe was behind Owens with 91 yards on 12 carries himself.

Justice Owens gave Tuskegee an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. Miles answered with a touchdown pass from Josep Cambridge to Vincent Davis to gave the Golden Bears the lead.

That would be the only time Miles would lead as Dalton Hall knocked through a 22-yard field goal to give the Golden Tigers back the lead. Javarrius Cheathem then caught a touchdown pass from 6-yard out from Jamarcus Ezell to extend the lead to 16-7.

Tuskegee kept scoring, next on a Lowe 27-yard touchdown run before Miles would finally answer back cutting into the lead just before half.

After halftime, Tuskegee picked up where they left off. Ezell took it in himself from 22-yards out to push the Tuskegee lead to 30-13, and then sophomore wide receiver Peyton Ramzy caught Ezell's second touchdown pass pf the game, a 35-yarder.

Miles tried to keep it close scoring on the first play following Tuskegee's score, but the Golden Tigers proved to have the better fire power.

Ezell completed only six passes, but compiled 154 yards on those six completions.

The Golden Tigers will face off against Fort Valley State in the SIAC Championship game next Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.