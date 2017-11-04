Streaking: ASU wins 3rd straight game, 4th in a row over Jackson State

The Alabama State Hornets are streaking. Saturday's 13-3 win over Jackson State makes three wins a row for the Hornets, and four in a row over Jackson State in the series.

ASU (3-5, 3-2) used defense to pull out Saturday's win over a now 1-8 Jackson State team. The Hornets intercepted the Tigers on the final two drives of the game to hold on to its 13-3 lead.

ASU led 6-3 at half behind two field goals from Hunter Hanson. After the break, the Hornets got a rushing touchdown from redshirt freshman quarterback Darryl Pearson Jr. to push the Hornets out to a 10-point lead.

The Hornets are now 2-0 under interim head coach Donald Hill-Eley and sit a tie for second place in the SWAC East Division standings. ASU is tied with Alabama A&M at 3-2 in the confence.

Next Saturday the Hornets play Grambling State at home in ASU Stadium. That game will kick at 2 p.m.

