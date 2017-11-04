Faulkner smothers Cincinnati Christian in 54-3 win

The Faulkner Eagles (6-3) imposed its will in the first half of Saturday's game against Cincinnati Christian (0-10). The Eagles scored 40 points in the first half alone en route to a 54-3 win over the Eagles of Cincinnati Christian.

In total, CCU only managed 113 yards for the game, while Faulkner tallied 462. Faulkner scored a touchdown on six of its eight first-half possessions, two of which were products of a Clayton Nicholas/Regan Amos connection.

Amos caught touchdown passes of 44, and 17 yards from Nicholas. Taylor Bowling and Michael Watkins accounted for the final two touchdown receptions of the day from Nicholas. In total, the senior quarterback completed 24-of-37 passes for 298 yards.

Kawon Bryant, Joe Jones and backup quarterback Mason Blocker all scored rushing touchdowns for the visiting Eagles in Saturday's win.

The Eagles of Faulkner will close out its regular season on the road next Saturday against division foe Edward Waters (FL). That game will kick at 1:30 p.m. from Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.

