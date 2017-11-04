Faulkner smothers Cincinnati Christian in 54-3 win

The Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes SEC rival, LSU, to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>
With Alabama hosting LSU Saturday, football fans are already rolling into Tuscaloosa. Friday morning, restaurant Rama Jama's, which is in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, was already packed.More >>
Want to guess who the happiest person in the world is about Alabama not being #1? Hint, he coaches them.More >>
"My agent thought it was a done deal, all I know is what I was told, and the paperwork got turned in a little too late," said McCarron.More >>
In a game that began as a defensive battle, the Auburn offense came to life in what soon became a shootout in No. 14 Auburn's 42-27 win over Texas A&M Saturday.More >>
Auburn Athletics Director Jay Jacobs was in College Station Saturday for the Auburn vs. Texas A&M game.More >>
The Auburn Tigers head to College Station to take on the TAMU Aggies in an early kickoff. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Auburn University's Director of Athletics.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Director of Athletics at Auburn University effective June 1, 2018, or sooner if a new director is found.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles (6-3) imposed its will in the first half of Saturday's game against Cincinnati Christian (0-10). The Eagles scored 40 points in the first half alone en route to a 54-3 win over the Eagles of Cincinnati Christian.More >>
The Alabama State Hornets are streaking. Saturday's 13-3 win over Jackson State makes three wins a row for the Hornets, and four in a row over Jackson State in the series.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks (8-1, 6-0) are conference champions for the third consecutive season after taking care of Methodist University 55-7 Saturday.More >>
In the final game of the season, Tuskegee dropped a 50-piece to win the Western division of the SIAC Saturday. The Golden Tigers (8-2, 6-0) took down the Golden Bears (6-4, 4-2) 50-20.More >>
The Troy Trojans relied on the legs of senior running back Jordan Chunn Thursday night to pick up a 24-21 win over Sun Belt foe Idaho.More >>
