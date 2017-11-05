Alabama family to be featured on episode of America's Funniest Home Videos

A Coosada man and his daughter will be featured on America's Funniest Home Videos Sunday, in a video that is sure to make you say, "Ouch!"

Rodger Rogers and his daughter Alexis were having a swinging contest, wife and mother Melissa Rogers said. Rodger and Alexis decided they were going to jump from the swings while in the air. That was when disaster struck.

Alexis jumped out and landed on her feet, no issues. However, when Rodger attempted to jump, he managed to flip over backwards, landing on his face.

"It was scary and funny at the same time, and our daughter called it an epic fail," Melissa said.

Melissa said what also made the situation funny was the shirt her daughter was wearing, which read, "Best Dad Ever."

The episode of AFV will air at 7 p.m., but if you can't wait to watch, you can see clip of the flip above.

