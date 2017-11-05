Maplesville man dies in Sunday morning crash

A Maplesville man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Chilton County early Sunday morning.

According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on Alabama 191 near Alabama 22, about a mile north of Maplesville. Fidell Wilson, 21, died when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado he was a passenger in left the road and hit a tree.

Wilson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead after he was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Clanton. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate.

