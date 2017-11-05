Town of Pike Road celebrates Veterans Day early Sunday

Veterans Day is less than a week away, but that didn’t stop the Town of Pike Road from celebrating its annual Veterans Appreciation Ceremony.

This Sunday was the sixth annual Veterans Appreciation Day Ceremony. At the ceremony, individual veterans were recognized with a brick in the “Walk of Honor.” This tradition started back in 2012 after the Pike Road Veterans Memorial was built.

Pike Road Mayor, Gordon Stone, said the ceremony is a way to recognize those who have served, who are currently serving, or who have lost their lives while serving.

"We allow for families in the area to buy bricks and create a legacy for a family member who served, so that will be a part of this. We will introduce them and present the bricks. We'll also have an opportunity to hear from one of our local military leaders who serving out at Maxwell to speak to our group, but most of all," said Gordon, "we have a chance to recognize these veterans who served in Pike Road through our parade of veterans. So they'll walk forward and have us pay tribute to them.”

There were many veterans in attendance, like Joe Bearrentine, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1965.

“I get tears in my eyes just thinking about it, and chill bumps,” said Bearrentine. “I was a poor country boy that wanted to go to college… didn’t have any money, so I decided I would enlist in the Navy because of a friend of mine that was in the Navy.”

Also in attendance was Jack Vosse, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 25 years and has been to four of the six veterans appreciation ceremonies.

"They do such a great job of honoring the veterans, and the town shows up with a tremendous amount of support," said Vosse.

The city of Montgomery will hold its Veterans Day celebration at Riverwalk Stadium Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

