Montgomery's Downtown YMCA to host dodgeball tournament

You may remember it as your favorite, or maybe not so favorite, childhood game. Now, you can play dodgeball as an adult and walk away with some serious bragging rights.

The Downtown YMCA is hosting a dodgeball tournament, called the Capital City Clash, later this month.

By definition, dodgeball is a game in which players on two teams try to throw balls at each other while they avoid getting hit themselves. In this country, it’s generally a game for elementary school-aged kids but in other countries, it's become a popular sport for middle schoolers, high schoolers, and college athletes.

In the Capital City Clash, teams will be made up of six to 10 players. It will start with pool play, and then move on to a double elimination tournament.

The tournament runs November 17th and 18th. You can register by clicking this link.

