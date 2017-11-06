Security increased at Isabella High School after social media threat

Authorities have increased security at a Chilton County high school after a threat was made on popular social media app, Snapchat.

According to Chilton County Superintendent Tommy Glasscock, several parents contacted him over rumors surrounding a possible threat to students at Isabella High School. The school system then contacted the sheriff’s department Sunday to investigate the possible threat, according to Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon.

Shearon says at this time, multiple people have been interviewed, including students, and it appears the threat may have stemmed from an incident that happened at the school.

Officials have found no credible evidence to support the threat but there will be increased security at Isabella High School this week, Shearon indicated.

If anyone has any additional evidence surrounding the threat, they have been asked to contact the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

If parents do not wish for their student to be at school on Monday the absence will not be counted against them, according to Glasscock.

No additional information about the nature of the threat has been released.

