Greenville rest area to close for repairs starting Monday

The Alabama Department of Transportation is alerting residents that the Greenville rest area will be closed starting Monday.

Starting Nov. 6 the rest area will be undergoing repairs and will reopen on Nov. 13. Though the rest stop will reopen, the women's restrooms will remain closed for additional repairs, according to ALDOT.

The rest area is to be fully operational by the time Thanksgiving travel begins, ALDOT says.

For more information on ALDOT or ongoing roadwork projects visit their website here.

