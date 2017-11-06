Eric: What month is it?

Early November? If you say so. Our warm weekend marches onward, spilling over into the early part of our workweek. But in typical Fall fashion, it won't last forever. We're already targeting our next cold front that will usher in a very different air mass in a few days.

TODAY: Fog will mix out after 9 a.m. and give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine today. While I can't rule out a random shower, many of you stay dry.

Highs should end up sneaking into the lower 80s for many of you.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is quite literally a carbon copy of today. It's Wednesday when we start to change things up. A cold front slides southward through the region and will bring both cooler air and a round of rain with it. Scattered showers become likely Wednesday and continue into Thursday as highs fall from the 70s Wednesday into the 60s Thursday.

No severe weather is expected and we will remain much cooler into the weekend.

