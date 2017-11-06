Bentley returns to court, updates judge on community service

Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley returned to court Monday to update Montgomery District Judge Troy Massey on the community service ordered in his criminal case.

Massey ordered 100 community service hours as a licensed physician at the time of Bentley's plea in April.

Bentley's attorney, Bill Athanas says his client has completed all but eight hours of that community service.

In April, the Alabama Attorney General's Office confirmed that Bentley had met the financial requirements of his sentence.

