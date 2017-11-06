Flags lowered across AL to honor TX church massacre victims

Flags at half-staff above Alabama's state capitol. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

At President Donald Trump's request, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered to half-staff.

The decision was made in order to honor the victims killed Sunday morning when a man killed dozens of people at a church in Texas.

Flags will remain lowered until sundown on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.