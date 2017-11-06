3 key Bama defensive players injured in LSU game

LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark misses the pass as Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Saturday’s game against LSU left three key Bama defensive players injured.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Linebackers Mack Wilson and Shaun Dion Hamilton suffered injuries during the game.

During his weekly media press conference Monday, Saban gave an update on player injuries.

According to Saban, Fitzpatrick will not practice Monday but will hopefully return to practice on Tuesday. Wilson, however, suffered a foot injury and will be out for four to six weeks. Hamilton, who had a successful surgery on his knee, will be back in a few months.

Hamilton and Wilson, who both played at Carver High School in Montgomery, tweeted since the game.

Thanks for the prayers!! pic.twitter.com/jXUehY19A2 — Shaun Dion Hamilton (@shaundion11) November 5, 2017

Surgery went great 3o will be back soon.. ???? #BuiltCamTough?? pic.twitter.com/FuF85bPRpk — Maserati Mack ?? (@iam__mw3o) November 5, 2017

