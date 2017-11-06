Improvements being made Alex City sportsplex

Never before has sidewalk meant so much to the people of Alexander City.

Construction crews are laying the groundwork for nearly 6,000 feet of sidewalks throughout the Charles Bailey Sportsplex. The lack of sidewalks has been a constant complaint to city leaders.

Officials say the sidewalks, which are five feet wide, will be wide enough for wheelchairs and more than enough room for two walkers to pass each other.

The entire project is costing a little more than $146,000.

