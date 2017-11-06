Montgomery man completes New York City Marathon, raises thousands

We have an update on the Montgomery man who was training to run in the New York City Marathon Sunday.

Pat Foran told reporter Bryan Henry he ran the 26-mile race in five hours and 24 minutes.

Foran, who used the marathon as a fundraiser for his Home For Troops campaign, raised over $4,000. This made him the number one fundraiser for the marathon.

Foran indicated he wanted to run much faster but started getting leg cramps at mile 13 but persevered.

Our congratulations goes out to Foran! Great job!

