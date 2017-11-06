Chris Murphy to retire as Montgomery Public Safety Director

Montgomery Public Safety Director Chris Murphy announced Monday that he is preparing to retire from city service after 40 years in law enforcement.

“It has been my privilege for the last seven years to serve as Mayor [Todd] Strange’s director of Public Safety for the city of Montgomery, and this is also my 40th year in front-line public safety and law enforcement work,” said Murphy. “It is time now to welcome a new season in my life and a different sort of challenge.”

Those 40 years are spread across at federal, state, and municipal levels, including 21 years with the U.S. Secret Service from which he retired in 2006.

After leaving the City of Montgomery, Murphy says he will join Merletti, Gonzales & Associates, an international security consulting firm, that was formed by former Secret Service colleagues. He said the opportunity developed quickly, but that he and wife Nancy “are trusting God’s timing and are ready to step out on faith.”

Murphy started in law enforcement in 1978 with the Auburn Police Department. He then moved on to a position as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In 1985 he jumped to the federal level, joining the Secret Service where he worked protection for seated presidents and vice presidents from Ronald Reagan to George W. Bush.

In 2006 Murphy returned to the state level to serve as Gov. Bob Riley’s director of the Alabama Department of Public Safety.

Murphy told staff during his monthly meeting Monday that he will step down from his position with the city effective Dec. 31.

