South AL city councilman arrested, charged with poss. of child pornography

A south Alabama city councilman has been arrested for the second time in three weeks, this time on a different charge, Daleville Police Chief Willy Powell confirmed.

Dalville City Councilman Marvin Len Wise, 61, was arrested Monday at the Ft. Rucker base where he works and charged with possession of child pornography. According to Powell, this was found on a device confiscated as part of the investigation into Wise's previous sex crime charges.

On Oct. 19, Powell was arrested and charged with second-degree rape, second degree-sodomy, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and enticing a child.

Wise will be placed inside the Dale County Jail after being transferred from the city jail. The date for his first court appearance has yet to be set.

