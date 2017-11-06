Autauga County animal cruelty suspect hit with dogfighting charge

Marcus Golson, the 34-year-old Autauga County man who recently charged with 21 counts of animal cruelty, is now facing a Class-C felony dogfighting charge.

Golson was ordered to appear in court Thursday but never showed up. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. It's unclear when Golson was ultimately arrested.

"Golson was found to be in possession for multiple dogs, equipment, and other various items believed to be used for training, and conduction fights between dogs for sport,” new court documents obtained Monday said.

Bond was set at $15,000 for the dogfighting charge but it's revoked on the 21 counts of animal cruelty, which are Class-A misdemeanors.

