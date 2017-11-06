Prattville police charge man with kidnapping, raping girl

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Two roommates identified as Robert Muckenfuss, 32, and Gregory Spratling, 34, are now facing charges ranging from car break-ins to burglaries and thefts.More >>
A Montgomery man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges in connection to a missing girl, the Prattville Police Department confirmed Monday.More >>
Marcus Golson, the 34-year-old Autauga County man who recently charged with 21 counts of animal cruelty, is now facing a Class-C felony dogfighting charge.More >>
Two minors have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that was reported by the victim to school security officers at Jeff Davis High School, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Friday.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after about $8,000 was stolen from an Enterprise movie theater.More >>
A Dothan bombing suspect appeared before a judge Friday morning via video conference for a bond hearing.More >>
A 33-year-old Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.More >>
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two thieves, one of which was caught on surveillance camera.More >>
Theft cases are totaling in at about 50 over the last week and they aren’t necessarily catered to one specific area. According to police reports, they range anywhere from West Magnolia Avenue to Springwood Drive.More >>
