Prattville police charge man with kidnapping, raping girl

A Montgomery man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges in connection to a missing girl, the Prattville Police Department confirmed Monday.

Corey Lee McGhee, 31, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and rape, as well as facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act and luring a child someplace in order to perform or propose sexual acts, the Prattville Police Department said.

An investigation started around 3 a.m. Sunday when Prattville police got a report on the missing girl. With help from the Montgomery Police Department, investigators found the girl with McGhee in Montgomery.

The child was turned over to her mother while McGhee was taken into custody. He was later charged and placed in the Autauga County Metro Jail.

Investigators declined to release the age of the victim but would say "this was not a random act".

Bond for each charge totals $525,000.

