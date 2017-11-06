Roommates confess to string of Alex City break-ins, burglaries

Two roommates identified as Robert Muckenfuss, 32, and Gregory Spratling, 34, are now facing charges ranging from car break-ins to burglaries and thefts.

"We identified a vehicle in the video," said Cpl. Michael Howell of the Alex City Police Department.

Cpl. Howell found an element of surprise in the alleged crimes.

"It's unusual for the amount of crime that took place in a short amount of time," he said.

Howell says Spratling allegedly broke into several cars belonging to employees at two automobile manufacturing suppliers in Alex City, C&J Tech and SL Alabama, overnight early last week.

"We found glass in the pockets of broken windows in his pocket," Howell said.

Between the two companies, six vehicles were broken into. The suspect is accused of even stealing a car near downtown Alex City.

Muckenfuss is accused of burglarizing a business on Highway 280 in town.

"What they would do is break the glass out of some of the windows, some of the doors were unlocked," said Howell.

Howell said both men have since confessed.

As of now, the men remain in jail on bonds totaling $36,000. Police say Spratling used to work for C&J Tech.?

