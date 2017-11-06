Faulkner one game away from accomplishing its goal

The Faulkner Eagles defeated Cincinnati Christian 54-3 Saturday, capping off a two-game road stretch at the end of the season.

"We took care of business," Faulkner head coach Charlie Boren said. "A lot of times it's really hard to get prepared for a team that's 0-9 because the focus you need at practice is not very good and that translates into not a very good performance on Saturday."

It was also the first time Faulkner and Cincinnati Christian have met in a game, which Boren said was a great experience for both him and the team.

"Having an opportunity to play in a city like Cincinnati was a really big thrill for us," Boren said. "It was a great environment, a really nice place to play in."

With the last game of the season approaching, Faulkner will remain at home to face Edward Waters, a team that is 1-8. Boren said the team will have to mentally prepare for this game like it did for the last.

The Eagles are also looking to complete the goal they set for themselves, which is to win the last three games of the season.

"If we can close it out on Saturday, I think we can put a stamp on the season," Boren said. "It's a good season, a good lead-up moment for us as we go into the Spring workouts."

Faulkner has many players returning next season, including eight on offense. Boren said many of the players have had time to play and could easily be a starter. Every receiver on the team has scored at least one touchdown.

Junior quarterback Clayton Nicholas is unsure if he'll return next season, but if he doesn't Boren has confidence in his backup, Mason Blocker.

Boren praised Blocker's ability to make plays with his feet and said he's still learning the offense and improving in his passing game.

Nicholas said the goal for Saturday's game is to shut out Edward Waters after coming close to one last week.

Kickoff between Faulkner and Edward Waters is 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.

