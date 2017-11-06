Faulkner one game away from accomplishing its goal

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, multiple players on the University of Alabama's 2009 BCS National Championship team might have been paid for autographs in December 2009 before the championship game against the Texas Longhorns.More >>
Saturday’s game against LSU left three Bama defensive players injured.More >>
The SEC announced late Saturday night that the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick at 6:00pm CT in Starkville. The game will be televised on ESPN.More >>
We’ll have to wait until Tuesday to see if the No. 2 Crimson Tide did enough to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in their 24-10 win over No. 19 LSU Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
In a game that began as a defensive battle, the Auburn offense came to life in what soon became a shootout in No. 14 Auburn's 42-27 win over Texas A&M Saturday.More >>
Auburn Athletics Director Jay Jacobs was in College Station Saturday for the Auburn vs. Texas A&M game.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Auburn University's Director of Athletics.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Director of Athletics at Auburn University effective June 1, 2018, or sooner if a new director is found.More >>
Coastal Carolina carries a 1-8 record into Saturday's contest, but in its last game the team came close to defeating SEC opponent Arkansas on the road, losing by only one point.More >>
With the last game of the season approaching, Faulkner will remain at home to face Edward Waters, a team that is 1-8.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks (8-1, 6-0) are conference champions for the third consecutive season after taking care of Methodist University 55-7 Saturday.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles (6-3) imposed its will in the first half of Saturday's game against Cincinnati Christian (0-10). The Eagles scored 40 points in the first half alone en route to a 54-3 win over the Eagles of Cincinnati Christian.More >>
The Alabama State Hornets are streaking. Saturday's 13-3 win over Jackson State makes three wins a row for the Hornets, and four in a row over Jackson State in the series.More >>
W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.More >>
