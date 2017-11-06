Montgomery families honored by the Family Guidance Center

Each year the Family Guidance Center of Alabama chooses five families as "Families of the Year". We're profiling each family starting with the Blakes of Montgomery.

With two busy teens and another in college, the Blake family depends on Google Calendar to stay organized. But, when they do find time to spend together it's dedicated to serving others through their church. They are members of First United Methodist Church in Montgomery.

Randy and Kym grew up in the Methodist faith. Now they are sharing their faith with their children.

"It was part of our lives once we got married and we just made it part of our children's lives too," Kym said, "and we all just love going to church."

Their children, Chip and Bailey, have been to Ecuador. Chip has also spent time working on homes with his father in West Virginia.

"It's very humbling, I would say, seeing what all we have, compared to how other people live their lives...even going to West Virginia and seeing people in our own country," Chip explained.

The Blake's don't think they're special. In fact, they shy away from any accolades that bring attention to their work. But, those who nominated them as one of this year's families of the year say they are deserving for what they do to serve others.

Andy calls it their family's mission.

"So it's always been important to help people, try to help people do what we can to make other people's lives better," he said.

Each family will be honored during a reception at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

