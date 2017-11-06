List: Veterans Day 2017 deals

Several businesses and restaurants are honoring retired and active duty members of the Armed Forces for Veterans Day.

Check out the list below to find some great deals for our servicemen and women.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Chipotle Buy-one-get-one promotion beginning at 5:00 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 10

Chicken Salad Chick Free Chick Special and drink

Denny’s Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5:00 a.m. until noon

IHOP Free order of Red, White, and Blue Pancakes between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Nov. 11

Applebee’s Free entrée from a select menu

Bonefish Grill Free Bang Bang Shrimp

Buffalo Wild Wings Free order of wings and a side of fries

Carrabba’s Free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée and a Coca-Cola beverage

Chili’s Free entrée from a select menu

Chuck E. Cheese’s Free personal, one topping pizza

Cici’s Pizza Free pizza buffet

Cracker Barrel Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Dunkin’ Donuts Free donut

Grease Monkey Free full-service oil change at all Columbus and Phenix City locations

Great Clips Free haircut or card for a free haircut at a later date

Home Depot 10% discount

Hooter’s Free meal with purchase of a beverage from a selection of great meals

Krystal Free sausage biscuit between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Little Caesar’s Free lunch combo, which includes 4 slices of deep-dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse Free American Roadhouse Meal

O’Charley’s Free meal from a select menu

Olive Garden Free entrée from a select menu, served with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage

Red Lobster Free appetizer or dessert from a select menu

Red Robin Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries

Ruby Tuesday Free appetizer up to a $10 value

Texas Roadhouse Free lunch from a select menu

TGI Fridays Free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and a $5 coupon for future use

Walgreen's 20% discount



Monday, Nov. 13

Golden Corral Free dinner for Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 13



AL State Parks Free admission to all state parks for veterans



Make sure you bring your military I.D. with you for all of these offers.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.