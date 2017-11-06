Neal Brown wants to see improvement against Coastal Carolina

The Troy Trojans are coming off a mid-week 24-21 victory against Idaho.

Troy head coach Neal Brown said the defense did a good job in getting sacks, in which they had six, pressuring the quarterback and making stops on fourth down; however, Brown did see areas on defense that need improvement, namely from too many missed tackles to no forced turnovers.

"I think that's probably our least productive game that we've played all year," Brown said. "The defense has played well all year, our statistics tell that story. They've kept us in every game, but we did not play out best."

The Trojan offense had two turnovers in key situations. Brown will use those mistakes as teaching tools going into the next game against Coastal Carolina.

Coastal Carolina carries a 1-8 record into Saturday's contest, but in its last game the team came close to defeating SEC opponent Arkansas on the road, losing by only one point.

Brown said in that game, he saw the Chanticleer defense make many plays going one-on-one against the Hogs.

Brown said Coastal Carolina is throwing the ball effectively and has a young, but athletic offensive line.

Osharmar Abercrombie has also impressed Brown. Abercrombie leads Coastal Carolina in the running game, rushing for 510 yards this season and scoring five touchdowns.

"He's a hard-nosed runner," Brown said. "He's starting to hit his stride."

Brown said the focus for Troy this week is to still go 1-0. On defense, Brown wants to see improvement in stopping the run and putting more pressure on the quarterback.

Troy and Coastal Carolina kick off at 3:30 p.m. Central Standard Time Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

