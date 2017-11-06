New skate park opens in Enterprise

It's been a project three years in the making, but the city of Enterprise has finally cut the official ribbon on a new skate park for skaters.

An old batting cage on Hollis Street and Airport Road was converted into the new park which featuring quarter pipes, a fun box, and rails.

City officials say it was important to have a designated spot for skaters, "Just to have something here in our community for skaters, gives them a safe space to skate," said Billy Powell, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The park will be open Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 7 p.m.

The mayor says the skate park also addresses a safety issue they had in the city.

"They were up on top of buildings, skating from one and jumping over to the other building," Mayor William Cooper explained. He said some skaters were also skating dangerously on sidewalks and on city hall steps.

"When they go to the skate park, everything is set up in such a way that they can jump up and down or go up and down. Out there, if they make an awkward move. That's it."

The total project was around $135,000.

The park was financed with the help of $50,000 from a Land Water Conservation Fund grant from the Alabama Department of Economic Community Affairs, a $20,000 grant from the E.L. Gibson Foundation, and city funds.

The next potential project will be to add a half-pipe for skaters, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

