Judge to rule on motion to dismiss Collier's lawsuit against former governor

Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.More >>
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>