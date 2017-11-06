SLIDESHOW: Children's of Alabama babies dress up in adorable cos - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

SLIDESHOW: Children's of Alabama babies dress up in adorable costumes

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) -

Some of the tiniest patients at Children's of Alabama hospital dressed up for Halloween and Superhero Month.

Mobile users: View the  slideshow here

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly