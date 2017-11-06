Montgomery County Sheriff's Office searching for two thieves

If you've ever had your vehicle broken into, or if you're a business owner who's been burglarized, you've probably wondered what kind of person would just steal what you've worked hard to pay for. Here are a couple of people the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for, who they say did just that.

Michael Motley Jr. is wanted for burglary and theft. Investigators say he stole cell phones, a microwave and assorted electronics from a business. Motley is 35 years old, 5' feet 11 inches and weighs 180 pounds.

Terrance Jackson is also wanted by Montgomery County. He didn't appear in court on a warrant for breaking and entering a vehicle. He's 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either of those men could earn a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers. The number is 215-STOP.

