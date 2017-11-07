Alabama consumers face obstacles to achieving maximum solar savings

After many years, the quest to 'go green' continues. The US is still working to transition away from non-renewable energy sources like coal and natural gas. Solar power has grown in popularity thanks to declining equipment prices. But it still may not save consumers as much money as they expect, especially in Alabama. According to experts, there is plenty of sunshine in Alabama to warrant solar power investments. In fact, one study says the state has the 19th best solar pot...More >>
A Montgomery credit repair company has been permanently closed for deceptive and illegal practices, according to Alabama Attorney General’s Office.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.More >>
Carolyn Turner is living on a tight budget after losing $40,000 in a telemarketing scheme. She says the caller asked, "If I would be interested in investing in a company that would help small businesses."More >>
The letter looks official, complete with the United States Seal, and the correct address of the Frank M. Johnson, Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. But, it’s part of an ongoing federal jury scam.More >>
Ransomware attacks are a chief concern, the numbers of attacks have increased 300 percent over the last year.More >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
