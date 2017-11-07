National S.T.E.M. Week encourages interests in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math

Nov. 6 through 12 is National S.T.E.M. Week, a week meant to inspire young people to explore and pursue interests in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, about 6.1 percent of all workers in the united states are in S.T.E.M. occupations; that's up from 5.5 percent five years ago. Of the U.S. Labor Department's 10 fastest growing occupations, nearly all of them are S.T.E.M careers.

The United States has fallen behind other nations in Science and Math education, so National S.T.E.M. Week is a way to motivate young people to pursue these subjects and keep up with the rest of the world.It’s also important to motivate all young people, especially girls.

Wednesday is named National S.T.E.M. day. The Nov. 8 date is a play on words. When written NOV8, it’s pronounced “innovate”.

Experts say closing the gender gap in S.T.E.M. related careers is critical to the future earning potential for women.

Reporter Bethany Davis is spending Tuesday morning at Alabama State University, where a whole week of events and activities is planned in honor of National S.T.E.M. Week.

