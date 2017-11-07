Eric: Change is coming

Fog is the name of the game this morning with enough humidity in the air to generate issues. A cold front will approach the area later this evening, marking the beginning phase of a series of changes to our weather in the coming days.

TODAY: Dense Fog Advisories are now set to expire at 9 a.m. as fog remains thick at times. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the morning with a few breaks of sunshine from time to time. Temperatures climb into the lower 80s this afternoon out ahead of the approaching front.

With the warmth, we'll have some instability in play by afternoon but models suggest coverage of any rain/storms remains very sparse. If a storm were able to get going, it's not out the question it could become strong. But there isn't much evidence to support anything more than an outside chance of this.

The front moves south through the area after dark.

LOOKING AHEAD: With the front having already cleared, temperatures tomorrow should be a solid 10 degrees cooler.

Despite the front having cleared, our highest rain chances arrive tomorrow and into tomorrow night with some mid-level energy helping generate light rain across the area. That rain clears after early Thursday with highs into the 60s late week.

