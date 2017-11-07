Twinliest twins: Getting to know the Dix sisters

The two girls insist they are twins, no matter what others say.

Girls say they're twins because they 'have the same soul'

For Letisha and Letasha Dix being twins is about more than just looking alike. The 37-year-olds call themselves, 'the twinliest twins you'll ever meet'.

"We realize that we are like walking museums," Letasha says.

Being twins gets them a lot of attention and a lot of questions.

"Do you all dress alike every day? Do you live together? Even weird questions like, do you all wear the same underwear?" Letisha says.

Because they intentionally look so much alike, people do tend to stare which is something they say, bothers their friends more than it does them.

"They'll be like 'Oh my goodness! Why are they staring at you all! They've never seen twins before?" Letisha laughs.

The Dix twins actually do live together. They're also both elementary school teachers, attended the same college, pledged the same sorority and dress alike every single day. But that's not all they say they do alike.

"We think alike! There will be moments when I'm here singing a song and Tasha will say, 'I was just thinking of that same song,'" Letisha says.

All of their immediate family has passed away, starting with their father when they were only seven. Their mother died five days after their 23rd birthday and their older sister Wendy died two years after that.

The two, who often complete each other's sentences, believe their personal losses have made their twin connection even stronger.

"Oh, my goodness, always having someone...especially with our parents being deceased and our big sister, we always have each other," Letisha says.

The twins say that while they are happily single right now, they do date and are open to the idea of having a family someday.

"If it's God's will for us to be married with children, it will happen. If not, I feel fine being the mother of the Earth!" Letasha says.

According to website BabyCenter.com, identical twins happen when a fertilized egg splits in half and the likelihood of having them is about three to five in 1000 births. That rate has held steady over the years and is remarkably constant all over the world.

