Selma company lands $48 million contract with U.S. military

Shirley Longmire is stitching up a storm at American Apparel.

Speed is her game, driven by sheer focus to get it done and do it right. The kind of precision even the military would be proud of.

"Producing on time, you know.. you just think about the guys over there fighting, you want to give it your all, your best," Longmire said.

Longmire is among hundreds of employees at three American Apparel plants to feel a great sense of gratitude and to a large degree, relief.

"We were just hoping it came through for us and it did," said Rosetta Davis.

American Apparel landed a contract worth $48 million to make combat utility uniforms for the Marines. Chuck Lambert told WSFA 12 News by phone there is really no secret behind their success.

"It all boils down to pricing, delivery and performance from a quality standpoint," said Lambert, CFO of American Apparel.

Although this is not the largest contract in recent memory for American Apparel, it is still a big one. After all, 48 million is 48 million. Good enough to sew up five years worth of work and keep folks like Longmire and Davis on the job for the foreseeable future. Both know full well what it's like to be unemployed.

"It was hard, it was hard," said Longmire.

The contract could mean additional personnel may be needed to handle the load. For now, there is work to be done and lots of it.

American Apparel beat out four other companies for the Marine contract. The company makes uniforms for other branches of the military as well.

