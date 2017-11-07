Selma company scores big with U.S. military

A company in Selma has earned a $48 million, five-year contract with the U.S. military to make Marine uniforms.

According to leaders with American Apparel, employees will begin work on the new contract in the spring.'

While the $48 million contract is not the largest in company history, officials say it's a big win when you consider some jobs were on the line. Four other companies also submitted a bid to the Pentagon.

American Apparel specializes in military uniforms for all branches of the military. It has sewing plants in Selma, Center, and Opp with a combined workforce of more than 700.

