Guest Editorial: Why are we still doing this?

Were you unintentionally early for church on Sunday?

Daylight Saving Time. Moving the clock up in the spring and back in the fall. Making that adjustment in time twice each year is at the least annoying and at the most, costly.

Sure, it provides an extra hour of light at the end of the day during the summer. Urban workers, retail businesses, outdoor enthusiasts, the tourism industry… they might be proponents of DST.

But consider these research-based findings.

Daylight Saving Time has negative consequences for people’s health and well-being, such as an increase in heart attacks, workplace injuries, car accidents, depression, even suicides and miscarriages, and a decrease in productivity.

But here is the big issue. Although it originated 100 years ago for the sole purpose of saving energy on lighting, that is now negated by the increase of energy used on heating and air conditioning because of the time change.

Why are we still doing this? That is not a rhetorical question. I welcome your comments.

