Malzahn talks Bulldog defense ahead of Saturday's game

SEC East Division Champions Georgia travel to the Plains for a top 10 showdown with Auburn.

“This is one we’ve been waiting for. There’s a lot on the line to play for,” Head Coach Gus Malzahn.

Malzahn talked about the Bulldogs' defense being one of the best in the country and credited their success on offense to running the football.

“We have a healthier quarterback and I haven’t been able to say that the last two years,” according to Malzahn.

Each of the road teams have the advantage in this series. Auburn owns the record in Athens (18-14) and Georgia owns the record on the Plains (16-11-2).

Saturday's kick is set for 2:30 p.m. on the Plains.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.