Pedestrian seriously injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

Montgomery Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, around 5:30 p.m. a male pedestrian was struck while crossing the 900 block of the West South Boulevard. The man, who has not been identified, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Duckett says the vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene and has not been located at this time. The only information known about the vehicle is that it is silver in color.

If you have any information surrounding this incident, contact the Montgomery Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

