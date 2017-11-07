Woman shot on Gibbs Drive in Montgomery

Police and first responders are on the scene of a shooting in Montgomery.

Details are limited, but investigators could confirm a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot in the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.